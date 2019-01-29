Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Consumers are being warned of another chicken nugget recall Tuesday. Tyson Foods, Inc., is recalling about 36,420 pounds of chicken nuggets because they may be contaminated with unrelated materials, including rubber, according to the United States Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The product being recalled is the 5-pound plastic packages of Tyson White Meat Panko Chicken Nuggets.

The panko-breaded chicken nugget items were produced on Nov. 26 and have a “best if used by” date of Nov. 26, 2019, case code 3308SDL03, and time stamps 23:00 through 01:59. The products establishment number is P-13556, located inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered when the establishment received consumer complaints of unrelated material in purchased Panko Chicken Nugget products.

There have been no confirmed reports of harmful reactions due to consumption of the product.

Consumers who have this product are urged to throw them away or return them.

Anyone with questions regarding the recall can contact Tyson Consumer Relations at 1-888-747-7611.