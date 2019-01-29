WEATHER ALERT:Winter Weather Advisory In Effect For Southeastern Pa., New Castle County Until Midnight
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Super Bowl LIII, Talkers

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Are you a football fan who’s expecting to give birth this Sunday? Pizza Hut is hoping to make your Super Bowl Sunday even more unforgettable.

Pizza Hut, the official pizza sponsor of the NFL, is giving away free pizza for a year and Super Bowl LIV tickets to the first family to give birth after kickoff on Super Bowl Sunday.

To enter, post a photo on Twitter of your newborn, their exact time of birth, tag @PizzaHut and add the hashtags #PizzaHutSpecialDelivery and #promotion.

Pizza Hut says they will also be making free pizza deliveries to local hospitals in the Boston and Los Angeles areas.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s