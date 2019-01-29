Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Are you a football fan who’s expecting to give birth this Sunday? Pizza Hut is hoping to make your Super Bowl Sunday even more unforgettable.

Pizza Hut, the official pizza sponsor of the NFL, is giving away free pizza for a year and Super Bowl LIV tickets to the first family to give birth after kickoff on Super Bowl Sunday.

To enter, post a photo on Twitter of your newborn, their exact time of birth, tag @PizzaHut and add the hashtags #PizzaHutSpecialDelivery and #promotion.

Pizza Hut says they will also be making free pizza deliveries to local hospitals in the Boston and Los Angeles areas.