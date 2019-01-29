Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – From falling snow, to falling temps. Mother Nature is already putting a brutal beating on much of the Midwest, and before that winter weather moves into our area local road crews are getting ready.

PennDOT trucks began placing brine on major roadways on Monday night.

While the storm is not expected to drop very much in the way of snowfall on our area, the brutal cold could make for a dangerous and icy morning commute on Wednesday.

“Well with my car, I’m not too excited because I only have front wheel drive. But hopefully we don’t get too much,” said one resident.

Temperatures are expected to feel close to zero.

“I like the way it feels and I like the weather. I’m a winter baby, so it’s a plus for me,” said another resident.

PennDOT teams will be out again Tuesday preparing the roads ahead of the expected wintry conditions.