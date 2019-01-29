Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A mysterious boom has left residents in South Philadelphia rattled after many were awoken overnight by the loud sound.

The boom was reportedly heard around 2 a.m. Tuesday. Those who heard it turned to social media to try to figure out what it may have been.

Just heard an explosion in south philly that shook my entire house… #philly #explosion #philadelphia — Chris Galvin (@cgalvin7) January 29, 2019

I heard it too just parked my car and heard a canon like boom. Dickinson narrows area — Gab (@GeishaGab) January 29, 2019

So it seems that is where it came from? It was really loud at 10th and Oregon too! Crazy! I wonder what it was. It had to be some sort of explosion for sure — Leah Marie 🦋 (@italLea79) January 29, 2019

Many reported the boom was so loud it shook their windows and houses. Some even called police to report the mysterious explosion-like sound.

The things you see and hear when patrolling South Philly streets while everyone is asleep. Hugh Racoon ✔

Pretty big Fox ✔

Large unknown explosion ✔ Just to name a few so far. — Raymond Niglio 🇺🇸 (@PPDRayNiglio) January 29, 2019

However, police and fire officials say they did not find any scenes in relation to an explosion or loud boom. PECO and PGW tell Eyewitness News they also did not respond to any incidents in the South Philly area.