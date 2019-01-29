WEATHER ALERT:Winter Weather Advisory In Effect For Southeastern Pa., New Castle County Until Midnight
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A mysterious boom has left residents in South Philadelphia rattled after many were awoken overnight by the loud sound.

The boom was reportedly heard around 2 a.m. Tuesday. Those who heard it turned to social media to try to figure out what it may have been.

Many reported the boom was so loud it shook their windows and houses. Some even called police to report the mysterious explosion-like sound.

However, police and fire officials say they did not find any scenes in relation to an explosion or loud boom. PECO and PGW tell Eyewitness News they also did not respond to any incidents in the South Philly area.

