Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Today is your chance to enjoy delicious bacon, absolutely free of charge!

Between 4 and 5 p.m. Tuesday, McDonald’s will be hosting “Bacon Hour” and giving away bacon with any order.

That’s everything from a milkshake to a Big Mac.

McDonald’s will debut its new “Big Mac Bacon” the “Quarter Pounder Bacon,” and “Cheesy Bacon Fries” on Wednesday.