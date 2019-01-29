Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – As we watch the winter weather move into the Philadelphia area, an important warning is being issued about carbon monoxide. If you’re in one of the regions expecting snow, you’re going to want to take a walk about the exterior of your home.

The most important thing to check is the exhaust pipes coming from your home’s furnace.

Snow can block those pipes, preventing poisonous carbon monoxide gas from leaving the home.

“The easiest, simplest, remedy to that is install one or several working carbon monoxide detectors,” said De Pere Fire Department Assistant Chief Eric Johnson.

According to the CDC between 2010 and 2015, 2,200 people died from unintentional carbon monoxide poisoning.

The highest number of deaths each year occur during the winter.