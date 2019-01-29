Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Police in Franklin Township have arrested two men who were allegedly selling marijuana in South Jersey.

These may not look like drugs, but police say these are among the marijuana edibles they found in the properties of 31-year-old Michael Wilcox and 26-year-old Stevan Austino.

In total, police say they seized over 6 pounds of raw marijuana, two pounds of edible marijuana candies and approximately $10,000 in cash.

Austino is being charged with distribution of marijuana, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and other related offenses.

Wilcox is being charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, conspiracy to distribute marijuana and other related offenses.

Police are warning parents that drugs may come in different forms like this candy.