PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A second person has been indicted in connection with the federal investigation involving IBEW Local 98. On Tuesday, Dr. James Moylan, the former zoning board chief of Philadelphia, was indicted by a federal grand jury.

Moylan stepped down as the zoning board chairman in September 2016 after FBI agents raided his South Philadelphia home and chiropractic office.

Moylan is friends with IBEW union leader John Dougherty. Moylan is also the past president of the Pennsport Civic Association.

On Monday morning, a New Jersey electrical contractor with long ties to Dougherty admitted to unlawfully providing thousands of dollars in benefits to an unnamed Local 98 official.

George Peltz, the owner of MJK Electric, pleaded guilty to 10 federal charges, including tax evasion, theft from employee benefit plans and unlawful payments to a union official. Peltz’s attorney confirms that union official is with IBEW Local 98, but would not confirm who that person is.

Sources close to the investigation say this all ties into the lengthy federal probe which became a public spectacle in August 2016. That’s when FBI agents, working with the IRS, served warrants on more than a half-dozen locations, including the Local 98 union headquarters on Spring Garden, as well as Dougherty’s house in South Philadelphia.

Sources tell CBS3 that federal charges could be filed against Dougherty and up to 13 other people involved in IBEW.