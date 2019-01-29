Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – One huge Eagles fan won the prize every fan dreams of on Tuesday. Heather Bergman won 2019 season tickets as part of the Eagles Golden Ticket contest sponsored by Peanut Chews.
She found the golden ticket inside a Peanut Chews candy wrapper at a Wawa in Cherry Hill.
Besides winning season tickets, she also got to meet Swoop and former Eagle Barrett Brooks.