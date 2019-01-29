WEATHER ALERT:Winter Weather Advisory In Effect For Southeastern Pa., New Castle County Until Midnight
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMSuper Bowl Greatest Commercials 2019
    9:00 PMNCIS
    10:00 PMFBI
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Eagles, Local TV, Peanut Chews, Wawa

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – One huge Eagles fan won the prize every fan dreams of on Tuesday.  Heather Bergman won 2019 season tickets as part of the Eagles Golden Ticket contest sponsored by Peanut Chews.

She found the golden ticket inside a Peanut Chews candy wrapper at a Wawa in Cherry Hill.

Eagles’ Rodney McLeod Providing Free Health Services To Nearly 2,000 Kids In Camden

Besides winning season tickets, she also got to meet Swoop and former Eagle Barrett Brooks.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s