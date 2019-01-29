Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The City of Philadelphia kicked off efforts Tuesday to ensure a complete and accurate census in 2020. Mayor Jim Kenney signed an executive order to create the “Philly Counts 2020” office.

Kenney says a complete and accurate count will ensure Philadelphia to get the correct amount of funds for numerous important programs in the city.

Officials stressed just how critical it is for all Philadelphia residents to take part in the census.

“This is just not only a civil right issue but it is an economic development issue to make sure all the dollars that we need for the City of Philadelphia comes to the City of Philadelphia to make sure we can provide the best quality of life in our city,” said Councilman Derek Green.

Also signed into order was “The Complete Count Committee.” It will serve as an advisory group of city, nonprofit and business leaders who will work together to develop strategies to support the census 2020 effort.