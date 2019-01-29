WEATHER ALERT:Winter Weather Advisory In Effect For Southeastern Pa., New Castle County Until Midnight
CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) – Leaders in the city of Chester, Delaware County are stepping up their efforts to fight crime. Chester Mayor Thaddeus Kirkland and the City of Chester Police Department presented a brand new app on Tuesday.

The app will allow people to submit tips anonymously and also get push notifications for important information and emergency alerts, all for free.

The mayor also announced the city had a 40 percent drop in homicides for 2018 compared to 2017.

