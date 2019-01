Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Atlantic City officials say no more construction vehicles will be allowed to drive on the boardwalk due to years of structural damage caused by traffic.

Mayor Frank Gilliam says much of the boardwalk is in disrepair because construction vehicles were allowed to drive on it.

The Press of Atlantic City reports the city will install concrete barriers at many street-end, boardwalk ramps to restrict traffic.