PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A crash outside the U.S. Mint in Old City Philadelphia caused a fuel spill overnight.

The fire department says an 18-wheeler hit a cement barrier around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The impact caused the fuel line to rupture and spill between 50 to 100 gallons of diesel fuel.

A Hazmat team rushed to fourth and race streets to clean it up.