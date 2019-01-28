WEATHER ALERT:Winter Weather Advisory In Effect For Philadelphia, Pa. & Del. Suburbs From 4 a.m. Tuesday-Midnight
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s that time of year when people are sick with the flu or have a cold. Yet the “sick day” seems to be disappearing from the workplace.

More people are working from home. Employees claim they feel pressure to check their email and be accessible, even if they are not feeling well.

Many companies are even combining sick and vacation days.

Some people, however, are getting pretty sick of their colleagues who insist on going to work sick.

It’s called “sick shaming” and it’s on the rise. That’s when co-workers follow you around with disinfectant and cough drops.

