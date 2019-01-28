Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s that time of year when people are sick with the flu or have a cold. Yet the “sick day” seems to be disappearing from the workplace.

More people are working from home. Employees claim they feel pressure to check their email and be accessible, even if they are not feeling well.

Many companies are even combining sick and vacation days.

Some people, however, are getting pretty sick of their colleagues who insist on going to work sick.

It’s called “sick shaming” and it’s on the rise. That’s when co-workers follow you around with disinfectant and cough drops.