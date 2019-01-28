Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A local artist is getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next week. Pink will be honored with the 2,656th star on Feb. 5.

The star will be dedicated in the Recording category located at 6801 Hollywood Blvd. in front of the Hollywood and Highland Complex.

Pink is a native of Doylestown, Pennsylvania.

She started her career as a singer, songwriter, and performer in 1995 when the girl group Choice signed with LaFace Records.

In 2000, she dropped her first solo album, “Can’t Take Me Home,” and it went certified double-platinum.

Since releasing her first album, she has recorded seven studio albums, one greatest hits album, sold over 50 million albums, over 75 million singles, over 2.4 million DVDs worldwide and has had 15 singles in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart – four at No. 1.

In addition, she has won three Grammy Awards with 20 nominations, one Daytime Emmy Award, three Billboard Music Awards, seven MTV Video Music Awards, two MTV Europe Awards, two People’s Choice Awards, and was named Billboard’s Woman of the Year in 2013.

“We are thrilled to honor one of the world’s most popular entertainers P!NK!” said Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame. “She is a unique performer who leaves you in a state of joy and surprise at the same time. She mesmerizes the audience with her voice and her action-packed performances! Fans worldwide will join us in the droves in Hollywood to see her honored on her special Walk of Fame day.”