PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A new report showing what city is the best and worst for football has been published just in time for the Super Bowl. WalletHub compared 240 United States cities with at least one college or professional football team and Philadelphia ranked top 10 on the list.

They looked at the number of NFL or college teams, average ticket prices, NFL stadium capacity, number of NFL and college championship wins, NFL fan attendance, and fan engagement and other related categories.

Of the 240 cities surveyed, Philadelphia ranked ninth overall and eighth among large cities.

Philadelphia placed sixth in performance level of NFL teams, seventh in NFL fan attendance, and 13th in number of NFL championship wins.

The top three cities for NFL fans were Pittsburgh, Boston, and Green Bay.