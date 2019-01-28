Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are looking for a man wanted in an armed robbery of a Rite Aid store in the Rhawnhurst section of the city.

Police say a man entered the store on the 8100 block of Roosevelt Boulevard on Jan. 24, just before 9 p.m.

They say he pointed a gun at the cashier.

She opened the cash register and backed away.

The man took cash from the drawer and ran away.

If you recognize the man in the gray-hooded sweatshirt and dark-colored pants, call police at 215-686-3153/3154.