PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Perdue is recalling approximately 16,011 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken nugget products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

The company says the products contain milk, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

The recall is for 12-oz. packages of “PERDUE Fun Shapes Chicken Breast Nuggets” with a “USE BY” date of “MAR 11 2019” and lot codes 17009010 – 19009010.

Credit: United States Department of Agriculture

These items were shipped to retail locations in Connecticut; Delaware; Washington, DC; Maine; Maryland; Massachusetts; New Jersey; New York; Ohio; Pennsylvania; Rhode Island; Vermont; Virginia; and West Virginia.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this recall.

Consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact Perdue Consumer Care at 1-866-866-3703.

