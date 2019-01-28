Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police seek the public’s help to track down a man wanted in connection with a homicide from last year. Officers say Denzel Nelson is wanted for a deadly assault on the 3900 block of Howland Street on Nov. 22.

Nelson allegedly hit 25-year-old Ayessa Edwards in the head with a gun.

Johnny Bobbitt, Homeless Veteran Charged In Alleged GoFundMe Scam, Transferred To New Jersey Jail

She fell down the steps, hitting her head on the sidewalk and died at the hospital.

Officers warn if you locate Nelson, do not approach him – call 911 or the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334.