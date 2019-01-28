WEATHER ALERT:Winter Weather Advisory In Effect For Philadelphia, Pa. & Del. Suburbs From 4 a.m. Tuesday-Midnight
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police seek the public’s help to track down a man wanted in connection with a homicide from last year. Officers say Denzel Nelson is wanted for a deadly assault on the 3900 block of Howland Street on Nov. 22.

Nelson allegedly hit 25-year-old Ayessa Edwards in the head with a gun.

She fell down the steps, hitting her head on the sidewalk and died at the hospital.

Officers warn if you locate Nelson, do not approach him – call 911 or the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334.

