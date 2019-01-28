Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

LONG HILL, N.J. (CBS/AP) — Eight children and a school bus driver are being checked out after a frightening crash in New Jersey. Authorities say a school bus with students aboard struck a utility pole in Long Hill, causing live power lines to fall on the bus though no injuries were reported.

The accident in Long Hill occurred around 8:30 a.m. Monday. Investigators say the bus driver lost control while trying to make a left turn, though it’s still not clear why that happened.

Authorities say eight students — ranging in age from 8 to 11 — were aboard the bus. The children and the driver remained in the vehicle until power to the lines was turned off and they could be safely evacuated a short time later.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

