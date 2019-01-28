WEATHER ALERT:Winter Weather Advisory In Effect For Philadelphia, Pa. & Del. Suburbs From 4 a.m. Tuesday-Midnight
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A homeless veteran charged in an alleged GoFundMe scandal was extradited to New Jersey on Monday. Police transported Johnny Bobbitt to the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly.

Philadelphia police arrested Bobbitt on Jan. 9 after a bench warrant was issued because he failed to appear in court on Jan. 8.

Bobbitt appeared in Superior Court Monday and the judge ordered for him to be detained on the bench warrant that was previously issued.

He is scheduled to appear in Drug Court on Feb. 22.

Homeless Vet Johnny Bobbitt Released From Jail With Strict Conditions Pending Trial For Alleged Role In GoFundMe Scam

Authorities say Bobbitt and two others — Mark D’Amico and Katelyn McClure — allegedly duped people into giving more than $400,000 through a GoFundMe account.

D’Amico and McClure are accused of setting up the GoFundMe page for Bobbitt in 2017. They said Bobbitt was homeless and used his last $20 to help a stranded McClure.

During a court hearing last month, Bobbitt was given strict orders while he awaits trial in the case.

He was required to report to the court system once a week, required to maintain sobriety and go to the Narcotics Anonymous meeting three times a week. He was also not allowed to have contact with McClure and D’Amico in this fraud and conspiracy case and cannot get arrested again for anything else.

The pair and Bobbitt face charges, including theft by deception. GoFundMe says it refunded everyone who contributed.

