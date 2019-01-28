Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Jac. Vandenberg, Inc. is recalling thousands of cartons of fresh peaches and nectarines in several states, including Walmart stores in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, over listeria concerns. Fresh plums have also been recalled in other states.

The FDA says the fresh fruit was distributed at the following locations:

Walmart sold nectarines in Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia and peaches in Kentucky, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia.

ALDI sold nectarines, peaches and plums in Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia.

Costco sold nectarines in California.

Fairway Market sold nectarines and peaches in New York.

Hannaford sold peaches in Maine.

Market Basket sold nectarines and peaches in Massachusetts.

The peaches and nectarines are sold as a bulk retail produce item with PLU sticker (PLU# 4044, 3035, 4378) showing the country of origin of Chile. The peaches, nectarines and plums sold at ALDI are packaged in a 2-pound bag with the brand Rio Duero, EAN# 7804650090281, 7804650090298, 7804650090304. The nectarines sold at Costco are packaged in a 4-pound plastic clamshell with the brand Rio Duero, EAN# 7804650090212.

No illnesses have been reported in connection with this problem

Consumers who have purchased Fresh Peaches, Fresh Nectarines and Fresh Plums are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at compliance@jacvandenberg.com.