Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Chick-fil-A says skip the roses and celebrate Valentine’s Day in the most unique way.

The company is offering 30-count Chick-fil-A Nuggets or 10-count Chick-n-Minis in a heart-shaped container for that special someone.

These special trays are now available at participating restaurants.

CLICK HERE to learn more.