CEDARVILLE, N.J. (CBS) — A stray cat had to undergo surgery after being shot with an arrow earlier this month. The Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the animal cruelty case after Audrey the cat was shot on Jan. 12 in the area of Main Street and Maple Avenue in Cedarville.

The pistol compound crossbow arrow remained embedded in Audrey until it was surgically removed on Jan. 16.

The cat is currently rehabilitating at the New Jersey Freedom Farm Animal Rescue and will be placed for adoption.

Authorities believe someone knows who shot the cat with the arrow.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office at 856-453-0486.