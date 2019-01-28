Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – A Delaware County woman has been charged with stealing more than $337,000 from her 78-year-old mother, who is non-verbal. Authorities say 52-year-old Bernadette Branson-Lawler stole a total of $337,715.61 from her mother after selling her mother’s house in Springfield Township and moving her to an assisted living facility in 2013.

An investigation was launched after Branson-Lawler failed to submit the required guardian paperwork. That’s when a court-appointed attorney reviewed the victim’s financial records and discovered suspicious withdrawals made by Branson-Lawler.

Branson-Lawler admitted to withdrawing money from her mother’s accounts for personal expenses, such as her interior design business, her electric bill, insurance bill, cell phone, gym membership, in addition to writing herself checks.

She was charged with theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception and false impression, and receiving stolen property.

If you suspect a senior resident is being financially victimized, please contact the Senior Exploitation Unit at 610-891-5249 or email seniorcrimes@co.delaware.pa.us.