CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) – The Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office released body cam footage of an incident involving a Vineland Police Officer at Inspira Medical Center. An allegedly intoxicated man was injured when that officer took him to the ground to restrain and handcuff him.

The incident happened on Jan. 12.

According to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office, a Vineland officer responded to a domestic incident in the parking lot of the Inspira Medical Center.

Authorities say the suspect took a step toward a female and a security officer with clenched fists. That’s when the officer grabbed the man and ultimately took him to the ground to restrain and handcuff him.

The man was taken into Inspira to be cleared medically for arrest and later transported to Cooper Hospital for a head injury, the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office says.

He was in critical condition as of early Sunday morning.

