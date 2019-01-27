Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The search is on for a gunman who walked up to a car and shot a woman in the head in Southwest Philadelphia. Police say two women were talking in the car at 52nd and Woodland Avenue when a man approached them and shot the passenger.
She’s in critical condition at this time.
The driver was not injured.
It’s not yet clear what led to the shooting.
