PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The search is on for a gunman who walked up to a car and shot a woman in the head in Southwest Philadelphia. Police say two women were talking in the car at 52nd and Woodland Avenue when a man approached them and shot the passenger.

She’s in critical condition at this time.

The driver was not injured.

It’s not yet clear what led to the shooting.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.

