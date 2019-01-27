Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

BORDENTOWN, N.J. (CBS) — A South Jersey restaurant owner shared a photograph of a hateful and ignorant message a couple left for a multi-lingual server Thursday night. Santiago Orosco, owner of Under The Moon Cafe in Bordentown, shared a picture of the couple’s check, which had “Don’t Tip Immigrants” written on the back of it.

In the post, Orosco, who is “a very proud immigrant,” says the couple who left the message appeared to be in their mid-to-late 40s, and had no issues with their experience.

The couple “raved about the food, the décor and the service,” Orosco wrote in a Facebook post.

But at the end of the night, the xenophobic message was found on the back of the couple’s check.

Philadelphia NAACP Takes Issue With DA’s Ruling Against Appeal For Convicted Cop Killer Mumia Abu-Jamal

Orosco believes the couple overheard their server speak Spanish to another employee.

“I am utterly shocked at this blatant ignorance,” Orosco writes.

“At Under the Moon we accept all people but not ignorance and discrimination,” Orosco writes. “PLEASE DO NOT COME BACK!!!”

The couple’s server was an American citizen of Spanish descent and is multi-lingual. She was born in America, Orosco notes.