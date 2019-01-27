Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The District Attorney’s decision to appeal a ruling that would allow Mumia Abu-Jamal to appeal his case has drawn swift reaction from the Philadelphia NAACP.

Abu-Jamal is a convicted cop killer, while some describe him as an activist.

The President of the Philadelphia Chapter of the NAACP has a message for the district attorney’s office.

“The NACCP is not here to argue guilt or innocence of Mr. Jamal,” said Minister Rodney Muhammad of the Philadelphia NAACP. “We are talking about due process.”

He denounced District Attorney Larry Krasner’s move to appeal Judge Leon Tucker’s ruling that would allow Abu-Jamal to appeal the case against him.

The activist has been serving life without parole since his death sentence was thrown out.

Latest Appeal From Convicted Killer Mumia Abu-Jamal Sparks Reaction From Philadelphia NAACP

Abu-Jamal was convicted of the shooting death of 25-year-old Philadelphia Police Officer Daniel Faulkner at 13th and Locust Streets on Dec. 9, 1981.

The NAACP says this appeal by the district attorney’s office is disappointing.

“We hope they reconsider and pull the appeal back,” said Muhammad.

Judge Tucker made his ruling last month because former Chief Justice Ronald Castille did not recuse himself when Abu-Jamal’s case went before the court.

Castille was Philadelphia’s District Attorney during Abu-Jamal’s initial appeal.

“There are so many question marks about Abu-Jamal’s case and how it’s been handled,” said Muhammed.

Wendy’s Employee Shot In Car After Finishing Work Shift In South Philadelphia, Police Say

A spokesperson for Krasner says the appeal reflects agreement with some and disagreement with other aspects of the court’s opinion.

The Fraternal Order of Police has supported the Faulkner family.

The President of the local lodge, John McNesby said, “It is nice to see the DA’s office advocate on behalf of hero Officer Danny Faulkner by filing his appeal.”