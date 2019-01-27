Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Hundreds of care packages will soon be on their way to U.S. troops in the Middle East. The packages are brimming with snacks and toiletries to give troops a taste of home.

Operation Yellow Ribbon and Chick-Fil-A teamed up at Citizens Bank Park Sunday to help active duty members in the Middle East.

“We send these care packages to Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria — wherever our troops are deployed,” lieutenant colonel Sally Stenton said. “Mail and food are two very important things when you’re away from home.”

Over 500 volunteers grabbed razors, proteins bars, coffee, tastykakes — all the comforts of the Delaware Valley that fit in boxes, earmarked to be shipped to those serving our country.

“They don’t get the things we take for granted,” volunteer Stephanie Kim said. “Toothbrush and toothpaste, they don’t see it as often and that’s what they need to stay healthy.”

The chicken chain donated $1 for every six-pack of cookies sold in their stores, resulting in the highest donation in Operation Yellow Ribbon’s history.

The coalition between Chick-Fil-A and Operation Yellow Ribbon raised over $79,000 in just 24 days.

“It’s going to a total stranger, but they’re packing it with their heart and love,” said Dave Silver of Operation Yellow Ribbon. “So it gives them a good feeling and of course gives the troops the morale boost they need.”

Boxes will start to be send out Monday morning.