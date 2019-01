Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sending letters and packages through the post office just got a bit more pricey. On Sunday, the cost of forever stamps increased by five cents to 55 cents.

The hike is the largest in U.S. Postal Service history.

Priority mail prices also jumped.

A small box, which previously cost $7.20 to ship will now cost you $7.90.