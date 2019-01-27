Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Crews will return to the normally bustling intersection of 20th and Chestnut Monday to repair a cave-in. But it won’t be a quick fix.

The Center City intersection has been impassable since Monday, when the road started to cave in after part of the sewer failed.

Workers will begin to fix the sewer Monday, but the Water Department says it could take two to three weeks to finish the repairs and get traffic flowing there again.