PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Jenkintown’s own Bradley Cooper may not have won Sunday at the SAG Awards, but he did win over hearts during a surprise appearance in Vegas Saturday. Cooper was seated in the audience during Lady Gaga’s residency concert when she pulled him on stage.

The pair then belted out the Golden Globe Award-Winning song “Shallow” from their hit movie “A Star is Born.”

It was the first they the two have performed the song live.

