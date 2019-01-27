Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) – Two people and a dog were rescued after falling through ice into a pond in Carousel Park, according to police. Rescue crews responded to the park located at 3700 Limestone Road at 11:36 a.m. Sunday.

Police say the dog had chased some geese onto the pond and fell in. The two subjects went out onto the ice to attempt to rescue the dog, then they also fell through.

Both subjects were transported to an area hospital and are listed in stable condition.

The dog was taken to an animal hospital and is listed in stable condition.

