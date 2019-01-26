  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating at fatal hit-and-run in the Frankford section of the city Saturday morning. Officers responded to reports of a body in the street on the 5300 block of Saul Street just after 6 a.m.

They found a man who appeared to be the victim of a hit-and-run.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police have not released details on the vehicle involved yet.

There is no other information at this time.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.

