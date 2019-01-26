Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The streets of Manyunk became a winter wonderland Saturday. The Founders Philly Freeze-Out included family-friendly activities, ice sculptures and ice-cold beer.

Up and down Main Street, the popular neighborhood saw a thawing of the typical winter mindset.

“There’s always great events going on here and we never get down for them, so this is really cool,” resident Dawn Delaney said.

Residents enjoyed the mild January day with suds and ice sculptures.

Organizers Megan Douress says the event’s second year — featuring beer from Founders Brewery, a chowder crawl and shopping along the stretch — has been a huge success.

“It’s great to find something that really brings people to the street,” she said. “It’s really hard to do when it’s the dead of winter, but we really lucked out with the weather.”

Manayunk residents old and new took advantage.

Amanze Williams jumped at the chance to take in his new neighborhood after moving to Philly from Connecticut.

“It’s a really good, fun town to be in,” Williams said. “Especially now, it’s constantly growing and Philadelphia itself is just huge.”