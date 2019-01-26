  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:00 PMEyewitness News Saturday
    6:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    7:00 PMThe Simpsons
    7:30 PMThe Simpsons
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS/AP) — State police say a man “distraught” over a breakup killed his former girlfriend and himself in Lower Towamensing Township.

Police say 27-year-old Kyle Gruver of Fleetwood went to the home sometime Thursday.

Officials say he then bludgeoned, stabbed and shot 26-year-old Megan Leland of Palmerton, then shot himself.

Police called the case an “isolated incident” and asked anyone with information about the two to call troopers at the Lehighton barracks.

(©Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s