BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS/AP) — State police say a man “distraught” over a breakup killed his former girlfriend and himself in Lower Towamensing Township.

Police say 27-year-old Kyle Gruver of Fleetwood went to the home sometime Thursday.

Officials say he then bludgeoned, stabbed and shot 26-year-old Megan Leland of Palmerton, then shot himself.

Police called the case an “isolated incident” and asked anyone with information about the two to call troopers at the Lehighton barracks.

