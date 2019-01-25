BREAKING:Brother Sentenced Up To 50 Years In Prison After Pleading Guilty To Murder In Gerard Grandzol's Shooting Death
Filed Under:Local, Local TV
Photo: michelle p./Yelp

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (HOODLINE) — Looking to try the top distilleries around?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top distilleries in Philadelphia, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fill the bill.

1. Philadelphia Distilling

(credit: Photo: jeff h./Yelp)

Topping the list is Philadelphia Distilling. Located at 25 E. Allen St. in Northern Liberties, the distillery is the highest rated distillery in Philadelphia, boasting five stars out of 107 reviews on Yelp.

2. Art In The Age Of Mechanical Reproduction

Photo: art in the age of mechanical reproduction/Yelp

Next up is Old City’s Art In the Age of Mechanical Reproduction, situated at 116 N. Third St. With 4.5 stars out of 70 reviews on Yelp, the distillery, which offers accessories and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Federal Distilling, Stateside Urbancraft Vodka

Photo: michelle p./Yelp

West Kensington’s Federal Distilling, Stateside Urbancraft Vodka, located at 1700 N. Hancock St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the distillery 4.5 stars out of 52 reviews.

4. Manatawny Still Works

Photo: joel p./Yelp

Manatawny Still Works, a distillery and cocktail bar in East Passyunk, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 32 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1603 E. Passyunk Ave., Floor 1 to see for yourself.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s