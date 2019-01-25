Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A local restaurant group is helping feed unpaid federal workers and their families during the government shutdown. STARR Restaurant group has joined the #ChefsForFeds initiative that partners with chefs, restaurants and food trucks across the country to provide free meals to government employees and their families.
Nine of the STARR restaurants in Philadelphia will be giving out free meals. All you have to do is show up with your government ID during the specified times.
El Vez by Stephen Starr
121 S. 13th St, Philadephia, PA
Open: Weekdays 2pm-5pm
Jones by Stephen Starr
700 Chestnut St., Philadephia, PA
Open: Weekdays 2pm-5pm
Frankford Hall by Stephen Starr
121 S. 13th St, Philadephia, PA
Open: Weekdays 5pm-6:30pm
The Dandelion by Stephen Starr
124 S. 18th St., Philadelphia, PA
Open: Weekdays 2pm-5pm
Continental Midtown by Stephen Starr
1801 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA
Open: Weekdays 2pm-5pm
Parc by Stephen Starr
227 S 18th St., Philadelphia, PA
Open: Weekdays 2pm-5pm
Continental Old City by Stephen Starr
138 Market St., Philadelphia, PA
Open: Weekdays 2pm-5pm
Pizzeria Stella by Stephen Starr
420 S. 2nd St., Philadelphia, PA
Open: Weekdays 2pm-5pm
Pod by Stephen Starr
3636 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA
Open: Weekdays 2pm-5pm