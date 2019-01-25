Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A local restaurant group is helping feed unpaid federal workers and their families during the government shutdown. STARR Restaurant group has joined the #ChefsForFeds initiative that partners with chefs, restaurants and food trucks across the country to provide free meals to government employees and their families.

STARR Restaurants has joined the #ChefsForFeds initiative to support federal workers and their families amid the government shutdown. Click for a full listing of participating locations throughout New York City and Philadelphia. https://t.co/W9Lbej5e4U — STARR Restaurants (@StarrRestaurant) January 25, 2019

Nine of the STARR restaurants in Philadelphia will be giving out free meals. All you have to do is show up with your government ID during the specified times.

El Vez by Stephen Starr

121 S. 13th St, Philadephia, PA

Open: Weekdays 2pm-5pm

Jones by Stephen Starr

700 Chestnut St., Philadephia, PA

Open: Weekdays 2pm-5pm

Frankford Hall by Stephen Starr

121 S. 13th St, Philadephia, PA

Open: Weekdays 5pm-6:30pm

The Dandelion by Stephen Starr

124 S. 18th St., Philadelphia, PA

Open: Weekdays 2pm-5pm

Continental Midtown by Stephen Starr

1801 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA

Open: Weekdays 2pm-5pm

Parc by Stephen Starr

227 S 18th St., Philadelphia, PA

Open: Weekdays 2pm-5pm

Continental Old City by Stephen Starr

138 Market St., Philadelphia, PA

Open: Weekdays 2pm-5pm

Pizzeria Stella by Stephen Starr

420 S. 2nd St., Philadelphia, PA

Open: Weekdays 2pm-5pm

Pod by Stephen Starr

3636 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA

Open: Weekdays 2pm-5pm