NEWARK, Del. (CBS) – Crews are working to free a DelDOT contractor who became trapped in ditch, Friday morning.

The incident happened on the 200 block of Old Baltimore Pike in Newark, Delaware.

Officials say the trench was dug for drainage maintenance on Old Baltimore Pike Road and the man is part of a team working on road maintenance, specifically a drainage project.

It’s unclear how deep the ditch is.

There is no word on the man’s condition or if he is conscious.