BREAKING:Staffing Issues At LaGuardia Causing Delays At Philadelphia International Airport
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

NEWARK, Del. (CBS) – Crews are working to free a DelDOT contractor who became trapped in ditch, Friday morning.

The incident happened on the 200 block of Old Baltimore Pike in Newark, Delaware.

Officials say the trench was dug for drainage maintenance on Old Baltimore Pike Road and the man is part of a team working on road maintenance, specifically a drainage project.

It’s unclear how deep the ditch is.

There is no word on the man’s condition or if he is conscious.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s