  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:30 AMFace the Truth
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It was a violent night in South Philadelphia.

Gunfire erupted on the 2400 block of Sheridan Street just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

Officers arrived and found a man shot multiple times. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Authorities tell CBS3 they believe the victim was targeted.

“We have many shell casings in the area of the body. The person is deceased. We believe this was a targeted individual because of the number of shots that were fired,” said Philadelphia Police Captain Ray Evers.

Detectives are talking to eyewitnesses and checking nearby surveillance cameras for clues.

If you have any information, please call police.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s