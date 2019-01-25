Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It was a violent night in South Philadelphia.

Gunfire erupted on the 2400 block of Sheridan Street just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

Officers arrived and found a man shot multiple times. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Authorities tell CBS3 they believe the victim was targeted.

“We have many shell casings in the area of the body. The person is deceased. We believe this was a targeted individual because of the number of shots that were fired,” said Philadelphia Police Captain Ray Evers.

Detectives are talking to eyewitnesses and checking nearby surveillance cameras for clues.

If you have any information, please call police.