PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The shelter medicine program at Penn Vet provides primary care, performs surgery and other medical services to sheltered animals. Today, they have a way to serve more animals around the community.

Eyewitness News was at Penn Vet’s Hill Pavilion Friday morning as they unveiled a 40-foot mobile clinic.

The unit is designed for medical and clinical assessments for animals along with facilities to perform surgeries.

Penn Vet hopes to also use it for their humane education programs.