PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Nickelodeon’s most popular slime-filled game show is heading to Philadelphia. Double Dare Live is making a stop at the Kimmel Center this March.

The show is bringing all the action – and slime – from the popular TV game show to the big stage.

The family-friendly event will be hosted by its original host, and Philly resident, Marc Summers.

The live event will take place March 28 and 29 at 7:30 p.m.

If you want to be considered a contestant on Double Dare Live, be sure to fill out the Official Rules and Waiver Form beforehand.

