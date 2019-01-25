Comments
Credit: Kimmel Center
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Nickelodeon’s most popular slime-filled game show is heading to Philadelphia. Double Dare Live is making a stop at the Kimmel Center this March.
The show is bringing all the action – and slime – from the popular TV game show to the big stage.
The family-friendly event will be hosted by its original host, and Philly resident, Marc Summers.
The live event will take place March 28 and 29 at 7:30 p.m.
If you want to be considered a contestant on Double Dare Live, be sure to fill out the Official Rules and Waiver Form beforehand.
