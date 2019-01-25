Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – R. Kelly’s music could be removed from Philadelphia radio playlists in the near future. A councilwoman proposed a resolution to ban R. Kelly from having a public platform in Philadelphia.

Councilwoman Helen Gym released her proposal Thursday to show support and solidarity for the #MuteRKelly campaign.

The movement was created in 2017 to ban R. Kelly’s music from airwaves following the resurgence of new sexual abuse allegations.

“We reject a system that silences Black women and accepts black pain. We believe survivors. R. Kelly is not welcome in Philadelphia,” Gym said in a tweet.

The resolution seeks to protect victims of violence, particularly black women, stating, “Victims of violence and abuse who are people of color, and particularly Black women, rarely receive proportionate news coverage, and are often portrayed as crime victims or crime perpetrators and blamed for their own victimization.”

“We all have a responsibility to prevent sexual abuse and exploitation, and to seek accountability when it occurs,” the resolution stated. “We acknowledge the vulnerability of Black girls, and make a commitment to show up for and stand with them.”

Alleged victims have accused R. Kelly of sexual abuse dating back to the mid-1990’s.