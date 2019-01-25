Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One of the two brothers charged in the robbery and fatal shooting of a 38-year-old father in front of his 2-year-old daughter pleaded guilty to third-degree murder on Friday. Maurice Roberts will spend the next 25 to 50 years in prison in the 2017 shooting death of Gerard Grandzol.

Grandzol was shot and killed during an attempted carjacking outside of his Fairmount home in September 2017. Police say Roberts, and his brother, Marvin Roberts, took Grandzol’s wallet and demanded his car keys. Grandzol’s young daughter was in the back seat of the vehicle at the time.

Police say Marvin Roberts shot Grandzol in the head when he refused to hand the car keys over. Marvin was 16 at the time of the shooting.

The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office says a plea agreement was reached with Maurice Roberts where he pleaded guilty to third-degree murder, robbery and conspiracy.

Grandzol was a beloved member of the Spring Garden and Fairmount communities.

The deadly encounter at 15th and Melon Streets was captured on surveillance cameras.