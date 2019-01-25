BREAKING:Brother Sentenced Up To 50 Years In Prison After Pleading Guilty To Murder In Gerard Grandzol's Shooting Death
Filed Under:Gerard Grandzol, Local, Local TV, Marvin Roberts, Maurice Roberts

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One of the two brothers charged in the robbery and fatal shooting of a 38-year-old father in front of his 2-year-old daughter pleaded guilty to third-degree murder on Friday. Maurice Roberts will spend the next 25 to 50 years in prison in the 2017 shooting death of Gerard Grandzol.

Grandzol was shot and killed during an attempted carjacking outside of his Fairmount home in September 2017. Police say Roberts, and his brother, Marvin Roberts, took Grandzol’s wallet and demanded his car keys. Grandzol’s young daughter was in the back seat of the vehicle at the time.

Police say Marvin Roberts shot Grandzol in the head when he refused to hand the car keys over. Marvin was 16 at the time of the shooting.

16-year-old Marvin Roberts melon street homicide

Mugshot of Marvin Roberts. (Credit: Philadelphia Police)

The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office says a plea agreement was reached with Maurice Roberts where he pleaded guilty to third-degree murder, robbery and conspiracy.

Grandzol was a beloved member of the Spring Garden and Fairmount communities.

The deadly encounter at 15th and Melon Streets was captured on surveillance cameras.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s