PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in the city’s Frankford section that left two people injured.

The shooting happened on the 1800 block of Harrison Street, around 5 a.m. Friday.

Police say a 29-year-old woman was shot twice in the thigh. She is in critical condition.

A man was found down the street at the SEPTA station suffering from a gunshot wound to the hip. No word on his condition.

So far, there are no arrests.