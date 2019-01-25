Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

LITTLE EGG HARBOR, N.J. (CBS) — Friday marked a very special birthday for a very special lady in Little Egg Harber. Dozens turned out to help her celebrate 103 years! This isn’t just any birthday for Lucia DeClerck.

This special young lady gets not one, not two, but three cakes spelling out her 103rd birthday.

“I’m nervous as a cat,” DeClerck said.

She admits she was a bit nervous about all the fanfare surrounding her big day. She’s flanked by family and friends and generations of loved ones.

“I have a lovely, lovely family and grandchildren, great-grandchildren, four generations,” DeClerck said.

DeClerck was born and raised in Hawaii before moving to California and then New Jersey, where she’s been since 1994.

She has outlived three husbands and three cardiologists, all while attributing the simplest things to her long life.

“I pray 24/7 and I watch very closely what I put in my mouth,” she said. “I eat very sensibly. Anything out of the ocean suits me.”

DeClerck does admit she has some guilty pleasures.

“Champagne is one of my favorites,” she said. “And Kahlua on ice cream.”

At an age that very few are even fortunate enough to see, DeClerck shares what she believes is the key to a happy life.

“Just be happy and try to make everybody around you happy,” she said.

DeClerck says her doctors are always amazed by her. She takes very little medicine.

She says she loves living at the Mystic Meadows Nursing Center in Little Egg Harbor because they take such great care of her.