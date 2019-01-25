Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – America’s favorite ketchup brand is getting fancy! Heinz is introducing Ketchup Caviar.

America’s favorite ketchup presents America’s favorite caviar. Reply with #HeinzKetchupCaviar and #Sweeps for the chance to get your hands on one of 150 jars this Valen-HEINZ day. No purchase necessary. Rules linked in bio. pic.twitter.com/aa8NNebVk1 — Heinz Ketchup (@HeinzKetchup_US) January 24, 2019

It’s exactly what it sounds like. So instead of tiny fish eggs, think small round capsules of ketchup.

They’ve arrived just in time for Valentine’s Day or as Heinz is calling it, “Valen-Heinz Day.”

The condiment company shared video of the “limited edition delicacy,” saying it was made with love for “true ketchup lovers.”