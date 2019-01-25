BREAKING:Staffing Issues At LaGuardia Causing Delays At Philadelphia International Airport
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – America’s favorite ketchup brand is getting fancy! Heinz is introducing Ketchup Caviar.

It’s exactly what it sounds like. So instead of tiny fish eggs, think small round capsules of ketchup.

They’ve arrived just in time for Valentine’s Day or as Heinz is calling it, “Valen-Heinz Day.”

The condiment company shared video of the “limited edition delicacy,” saying it was made with love for “true ketchup lovers.”

