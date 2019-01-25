  • CBS 3On Air

BURLINGTON, N.J. (CBS) — Students at Burlington City High School continue their fight for Antwan’s Law to reduce speeds on Route 130 in front of the school. The students held a rally Friday, forming the words “sign it” on the school’s grounds.

They are trying to gain the attention of Governor Phil Murphy, and hoping he signs the legislation.

The New Jersey General Assembly passed Antwan’s Law, but a 45-day deadline for the governor to sign it is drawing near.

Seventeen-year-old Antwan Timbers was struck and killed while walking near the school in 2016.

