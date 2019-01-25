BREAKING:Police: 2 Men Shot More Than 20 Times In Philly Double Homicide
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMFace the Truth
    09:30 AMFace the Truth
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (CBS/AP) – Three people are dead and two others are hurt after a shooting near Penn State University.

Gunfire erupted around 10:30 p.m. Thursday at a restaurant inside P.J. Harrigan’s Bar & Grill on Atherton Street in State College. The bar is located inside the Ramada Hotel & Conference Center and about two miles from Penn State University’s main campus.

Police say the 21-year-old gunman shot and killed his current or former girlfriend.

They say he also shot two others. They are now in critical condition.

The gunman reportedly drove to a nearby home and shot and killed a man inside, before turning the gun on himself.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s