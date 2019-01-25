Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (CBS/AP) – Three people are dead and two others are hurt after a shooting near Penn State University.

Gunfire erupted around 10:30 p.m. Thursday at a restaurant inside P.J. Harrigan’s Bar & Grill on Atherton Street in State College. The bar is located inside the Ramada Hotel & Conference Center and about two miles from Penn State University’s main campus.

Police say the 21-year-old gunman shot and killed his current or former girlfriend.

They say he also shot two others. They are now in critical condition.

The gunman reportedly drove to a nearby home and shot and killed a man inside, before turning the gun on himself.

